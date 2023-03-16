iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.