iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 1.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.26. 5,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,884. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

