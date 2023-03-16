Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 12,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Issuer Direct

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Stories

