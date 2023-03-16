iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ITOS traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 362,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,387. The company has a market cap of $525.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

