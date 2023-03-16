Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $152.98

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.98 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 161.10 ($1.96), with a volume of 59480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.54.

Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.77%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 705.13%.

In other Ithaca Energy news, insider Alan Alexander Bruce bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,938.45). 89.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

