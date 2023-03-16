Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Itron Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

