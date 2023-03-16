Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

