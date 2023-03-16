Ivan Kaufman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

