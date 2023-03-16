Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.60. 265,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,457. The company has a market cap of C$12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.34, for a total transaction of C$25,667.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,944.18. Insiders own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

