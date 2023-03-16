IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
IVERIC bio stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at IVERIC bio
In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,765 shares of company stock worth $2,079,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,033,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.