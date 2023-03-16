IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

IVERIC bio stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

Several analysts have commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,765 shares of company stock worth $2,079,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,033,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.