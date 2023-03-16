J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.82.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.26 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

