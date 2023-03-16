J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.29. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

