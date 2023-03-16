Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.37. 3,107,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,316. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,936,641. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jabil by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $102,656,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

