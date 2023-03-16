James A. Burke Buys 8,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vistra Trading Down 4.3 %

Vistra stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 464.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $30,965,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

