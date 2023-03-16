Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,819. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18.

