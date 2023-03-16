Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Janus International Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Janus International Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of JBI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 711,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Janus International Group

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

