JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €15.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($16.99) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.55) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded down €0.39 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.00 ($20.43). 224,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($39.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.99.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

