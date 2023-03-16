JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading Up 1%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.