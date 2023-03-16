Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hays in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.
Separately, HSBC lowered Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%.
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
