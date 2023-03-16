Jeffrey J. Scherman Sells 44,551 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman sold 44,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $17,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bright Health Group Price Performance
Shares of BHG stock remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. 2,447,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,875. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.