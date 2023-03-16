Jeffrey J. Scherman Sells 44,551 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey J. Scherman sold 44,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $17,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of BHG stock remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. 2,447,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,875. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

About Bright Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 1,513.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,556,949 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,001,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

