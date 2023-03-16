Jerrell Shelton Sells 3,798 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 791,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

