JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $555,300.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00.

JFrog Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,487. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 105,813 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in JFrog by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

