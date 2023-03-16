JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $119.33

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.33 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 114.68 ($1.40). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 778,810 shares trading hands.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.61. The company has a market capitalization of £775.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.86 and a beta of 0.20.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JLEN Environmental Assets Group
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
