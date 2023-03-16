JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $119.33

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.33 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 114.68 ($1.40). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 778,810 shares trading hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.61. The company has a market capitalization of £775.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.86 and a beta of 0.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JLEN Environmental Assets Group

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

In other JLEN Environmental Assets Group news, insider Alan Bates acquired 12,500 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,281.54). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

