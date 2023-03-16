JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.31.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $30.59 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $106,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,912,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,489 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.