John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.1 %

JBSS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 368,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

