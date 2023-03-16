Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

JYNT stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Joint has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $228.99 million, a P/E ratio of 197.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Joint by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Joint by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

