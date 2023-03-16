Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $218.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.91. 372,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

