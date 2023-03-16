Joseph Stilwell Acquires 854 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,877. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $96.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

