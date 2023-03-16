Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0691

Joystick (JOY) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Joystick has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $1,044.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06508298 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $687.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

