Joystick Price Reaches $0.0641 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $1,097.22 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00028612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00032091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00021744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00210909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,749.57 or 0.99988626 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06508298 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $687.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.