JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €26.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.3 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.92 ($0.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.56 ($22.11). The stock had a trading volume of 2,611,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.06. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.