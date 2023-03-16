JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue lowered M&G to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on M&G from GBX 196 ($2.39) to GBX 194 ($2.36) in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.70.

MGPUF stock remained flat at $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

