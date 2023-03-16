Julie Hambleton Sells 1,106 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

SWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,831 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.