Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
JGHAF stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
