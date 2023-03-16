Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

