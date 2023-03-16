Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAQC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

