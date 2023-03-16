KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.
Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 273,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,779. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
