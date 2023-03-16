KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 273,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,779. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

