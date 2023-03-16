Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,131 shares of company stock worth $229,983. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also

