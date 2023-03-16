Kaspa Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $228.46 million and $5.36 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00403582 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.09 or 0.27277503 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,311,350,130 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,300,677,806.115803. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01290211 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,362,248.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

