Kava Price Hits $1.08 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004437 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $478.48 million and $40.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,378,949 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.