KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 34,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in KE by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

KE Stock Performance

KE Company Profile

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. KE has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

