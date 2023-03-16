KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.21

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $17.80. KE shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 2,736,746 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,726,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of KE by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

