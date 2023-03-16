Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Acquires $40,050.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Kearny Financial stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $594.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.62. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 103,448 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNY. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Recommended Stories

