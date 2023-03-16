Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 846,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,066. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

