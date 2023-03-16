Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KCGI remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 155,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

