Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 1,409 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $22,614.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $16,170.00.

Shares of KEQU opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

