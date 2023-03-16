Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 1,409 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $22,614.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $16,170.00.
Shares of KEQU opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
