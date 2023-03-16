Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Down 4.7%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 505 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.22). Approximately 199,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 44,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £156.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 469.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

