Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,250

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,250 ($39.61) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $35.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

