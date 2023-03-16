Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

