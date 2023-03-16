Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 1,199,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,074,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

