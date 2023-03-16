Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,030,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 39,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 24,114,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

